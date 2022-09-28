‘It definitely gives me comfort’: Maritimers find shelter through Canadian Red Cross
For nearly two days after Fiona, Alicia Getz wasn’t able to speak with her mother in Cape Breton.
Now that she’s safe at the Red Cross shelter, they’re able to speak daily. That’s just one of the services offered at the facility.
“It definitely gives me comfort. My daughter is here as well with me. I’m thankful that they are here for us, looking after us,” says Getz.
“Here at the Canada Games Centre, we are offering shelter as well as food for anyone that needs it,” says Kelsie Meaden, the emergency management coordinator for the Canadian Red Cross. “Anyone that was evacuated from their homes or it’s been more than 72 hours without power and they want some shelter and a warm place to stay and eat, then they can come here.”
Shawn Downey and his wife are staying at the Canada Games Centre too. They were in bed when the majority of his roof blew off during the storm. Emergency crews allowed him to go back the next day to grab a few personal items.
“I went in and I got my brother’s ashes, I got pictures of my grandchildren, I got pictures of my daughter when she was young. I couldn’t grab everything,” Downey says.
He is thankful they have a place to rest and recover.
“I appreciate that they open up their hearts to let us in here and I’m feeling very grateful,” he says.
It’s a story being told around the province.
“We have people that are volunteering, feeding thousands of people in the past few days. We have people that are helping their neighbours, staying positive, checking on their neighbours,” says Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher.
The acts of kindness and charity can come in small gestures too. Nusret Hajradini is offering a free hair washing to anyone still without power.
“I came from a country where we were poor and when people give us something or do something for free, we appreciate it. Same thing, when something happens bad the people don’t have anything, I want to do it,” the barber says.
As for the Red Cross shelter, they have been averaging about 70 people per night for the first three days after the storm. Those numbers were down to 30 Monday night.
Meaden says they will continue to operate the shelter as long as there is a need to do so.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Hurricane Ian nears Florida with 250 km/h winds, just shy of Category 5 status
Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds began hitting Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status.
Truth or bluff? Why Putin's nuclear warnings have the West worried
President Vladimir Putin's latest warning that he is ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia amid the war in Ukraine has made a troubling question much more urgent: Is the former KGB spy bluffing?
Drug company founded by murdered billionaire Barry Sherman agrees to takeover
The Canadian generic pharmaceuticals giant founded by murdered billionaire Barry Sherman in 1974 has agreed to a takeover.
What kind of damages caused by Fiona will be covered by insurance?
Many residents of Atlantic Canada may not be able to access coverage for all the damages caused by Fiona due to a lack of insurance covering storm-related floods.
Feds tell Canadian hockey players with KHL teams in Russia, Belarus to get out
Canadians continue to play hockey for Kontinental Hockey League teams in Russia and Belarus despite the Canadian government’s warning to get out of those countries.
Where things stand with Florida theme parks, cruise ships and more as Ian approaches
With Category 4 Hurricane Ian barrelling toward Florida on Wednesday morning, some of the state's popular theme parks. national parks, gardens, and cruise schedules have been closed or impacted.
Watch drones fly through Scottish sewers dating back to Victorian era
A major Scottish utility company is using drones to better survey the country's sewer network and help prevent leaks, collapses and pollution.
Canada closes borders to dogs from more than 100 countries over rabies concerns
Federal authorities closed Canada's borders Wednesday to commercial dogs, including ones being put up for sale or adoption, from more than 100 countries deemed to be at high risk for canine rabies.
Why it matters where you buy an orange shirt ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
For those looking to buy an orange shirt ahead of Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30, Indigenous designers are asking the public to make sure their purchase is actually going towards supporting the cause.
Toronto
-
Toronto-born actor Robert Cormier dead at 33
Robert Cormier, a Toronto-born actor whose credits include 'American Gods' and the long-running series 'Heartland' has died at age 33.
-
Drug company founded by murdered billionaire Barry Sherman agrees to takeover
The Canadian generic pharmaceuticals giant founded by murdered billionaire Barry Sherman in 1974 has agreed to a takeover.
-
Gas prices in southern Ontario set to rise on Thursday and it won't stop there, one expert says
Gas prices in southern Ontario are set to rise on Thursday and are expected to continue rising this fall, according to one industry analyst.
Calgary
-
First-degree murder charge laid in Upper Mount Royal death
A 29-year-old Calgary man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a summer homicide and police believe additional people played roles in the death.
-
Fuel prices on the rise in Alberta
Drivers in Canada are once again feeling the financial pinch of rising fuel prices, and the nation's energy centre, Alberta, is no exception.
-
11 new record highs set in Alberta Tuesday amid hot fall weather
Eleven new record highs were set in Alberta on Tuesday amid an unseasonably hot fall, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Montreal
-
'80 per cent of immigrants go to Montreal, don't work, don't speak French,' CAQ immigration minister
Outgoing CAQ Immigration Minister Jean Boulet claims the vast majority of immigrants move to Montreal, don't speak French and don't work. Party leader François Legault adds that accepting more than 50,000 immigrants would be 'suicide.'
-
Quebec's 'post-COVID' election campaign has few mentions of deaths, emergency powers
Politicians bathing in crowds is a sign of the post-pandemic atmosphere of Quebec's election campaign: masks are rare, candidates are up close with supporters and political rallies are back.
-
No new cases of potentially deadly fungus detected in Montreal-area hospital
An outbreak of a potentially deadly fungus appears to be under control at Pierre Boucher Hospital in Longueuil, Que.
Edmonton
-
Pair charged with attempted murder in Ponoka shooting arrested in Banff
Two men were arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting in central Alberta several days earlier.
-
11 new record highs set in Alberta Tuesday amid hot fall weather
Eleven new record highs were set in Alberta on Tuesday amid an unseasonably hot fall, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Alberta's electric system restored after temporary switch to emergency power reserves
The Alberta Electric System Operator triggered a grid alert early Tuesday evening, switching to its emergency reserves for several hours.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police investigating shooting on Grandview Boulevard
Sudbury police are asking people to avoid the area of Grandview Boulevard in the New Sudbury area Wednesday morning as officers investigate a disturbance.
-
Report highlights challenging cases Sudbury police faced this summer
After the summer break, the police services board in Sudbury resumes regular meetings Wednesday.
-
OPP confirms shelter in place only in Wiikwemkoong after emergency alert creates confusion
Ontario Provincial Police say the shelter in place advisory is isolated to just Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island after emergency and civil alerts sent out across the northeast caused confusion and worry.
London
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Hurricane Ian nears Florida with 250 km/h winds, just shy of Category 5 status
Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds began hitting Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status.
-
London police investigating after pedestrian struck
London police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 7 a.m. in the area of Southdale Road and Wellington Road.
-
Victim identified, child with life-threatening injuries after Meaford crash
OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened Tuesday in Meaford. Police were called to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on Highway 26 just esat of Grey County Road 112 and found a head-on collision between a compact vehicle and a pickup truck.
Winnipeg
-
'Lots of lessons': Winnipeg learns how to revitalize downtown from former American mayor
Winnipeg's business community, along with several mayoral candidates, received a lesson Tuesday on how to transform the city's downtown.
-
Two people shot in their vehicle in Dauphin: RCMP
Mounties have arrested a man and searching for two more women after two people in Dauphin were shot at in their vehicle late last week.
-
What dropping the travel mandates means for Canadians moving forward
On Monday, the federal government announced it would be dropping COVID border restrictions for anyone entering Canada and masking on planes and trains will also come to end.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Hurricane Ian nears Florida with 250 km/h winds, just shy of Category 5 status
Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds began hitting Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status.
-
Thanksgiving grocery challenge: Who can get the best deals?
CTV News Ottawa is sending reporters Jeremie Charron and Kimberley Johnson out with Thanksgiving shopping lists to see who can find the best deals.
-
New $2 coin commemorates 1972 Summit Series on 50th anniversary
Fifty years to the day after Canada defeated the Soviet Union in the 1972 Summit Series, the Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a special coin commemorating the occasion.
Saskatoon
-
Governor General to visit James Smith Cree Nation
Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon is expected to visit James Smith Cree Nation on Wednesday morning.
-
Woman facing murder charge previously killed 2 Saskatoon teens while driving stolen truck
A 29-year-old woman charged with murder in the presumed death of a missing Saskatoon woman was also responsible for the deaths of two teens in 2014.
-
Saskatoon sees 'significant increase' in ER visits due to kids' respiratory issues
According to the province's health authority, more kids are ending up in the emergency room due to respiratory issues compared to the same period last year.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to break record high Thursday
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are once again hovering just below record levels and analysts predict drivers in the region could soon be paying an all-time high.
-
Hiker rescued after being stranded for hours in North Shore mountains
A hiker was rescued in the North Shore mountains early Wednesday morning after getting lost and being stranded for hours.
-
'I'll stab you': Violent carjacking attempt leads to arrest, Kelowna Mounties say
Kelowna Mounties say they arrested a suspect who allegedly assaulted three family members during a violent carjacking attempt this week.
Regina
-
Governor General to visit James Smith Cree Nation
Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon is expected to visit James Smith Cree Nation on Wednesday morning.
-
109th Grey Cup game officially sold out
The 109th Grey Cup game that will be played at Mosaic Stadium on Nov. 20 is officially sold out.
-
Regina resident frustrated with delays in sidewalk repair caused by project backlog
A Regina resident is expressing frustrations about a city repair project on his property that has been ongoing for the past year.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Amazon embarks on hiring blitz as Vancouver Island distribution centre to open next month
The retail giant says it needs 100 to 150 positions filled by mid to late October, when the distribution centre is expected to open.
-
NEW
NEW | Transportation Safety Board probes tour boat sinking off Haida Gwaii
The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team to British Columbia's north coast to probe the sinking of a tour boat in Haida Gwaii. The M.V. Island Bay went down on Sept. 10 in the shallow waters of a bay on Morseby Island in the Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve.
-
Sooke residents say 'out-of-control' traffic congestion on the rise
David Evans, owner of the Stick In The Mud Coffee House and Specialty Roaster in Sooke, says the highway construction, coupled with increased interest in communities along the island's western coast, has led to high traffic volumes. "Congestion is at a point that I have never seen before," he said Tuesday. "It is really bad."