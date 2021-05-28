DARTMOUTH, N.S. -- The family of a five-year-old boy who died in a two-vehicle crash last week is speaking about his life and his legacy.

Max Thomas was a vibrant youngster who enjoyed the outdoors and that is exactly how he will be remembered.

"He was the best," says Max’s aunt, Amber Thomas-Johnson. "He was funny and caring and loving and asked all the questions."

That his death as the result of a two-vehicle collision last week has been so hard to accept.

Thomas-Johnson says one thing that has helped the family cope has been the outpouring of support from the community.

"It has provided strength at a time when we really needed it the most," says Thomas-Johnson. "It has been an amazing light during this time, we thank everyone. I wish we could do it personally."

A GoFundMe campaign set up by a family friend has raised nearly $55,000 in four days. A quote on the page from Max's parents says

"We would like to see 100 per cent of the proceeds go towards a child-friendly memorial, a way for his friends to keep playing with him and makes the broken part of the heart smile a bit."

"It's a fitting tribute," said Thomas-Johnson. "Max loved adventure and play and he has so many friends who are missing him just like we are. This is a way for them to continue playing and continue to have adventures."

In addition to the play structure, Max's memory will live on following the decision to donate his organs.

"To Max's parents it was the obvious choice," says Thomas-Johnson. "It gave families hope and at a time when hope was needed, it was a little bit of light and I couldn't be more proud of Max and his parents."

It's also a way to continue the legacy of a thoughtful and giving boy who is gone far too soon.