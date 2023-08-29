'It still hasn’t sunk in that we’re finally here': British amputees visit Cape Breton at long last

It was a long time coming, but they're finally here.

Two British amputees who discovered Cape Breton and the Cabot Trail rather by accident during the COVID-19 lockdown, are at long last in Canada for the visit they had been looking forward to for more than two years.

"It still hasn't sunk in that we're finally here,” Paul Clark told CTV Atlantic on Tuesday during a visit to the Gaelic College in St. Ann’s Bay, N.S.

It was during a virtual challenge early in 2021 that Clark and Marc Pitman - two best friends and above-knee amputees - covered the equivalent of the nearly 300 km distance of the Cabot Trail back home in England.

Staff at Destination Cape Breton took notice, and invited the pair to visit the Island in person once pandemic travel restrictions were lifted.

Even after that, it was still a long wait.

"The second year, Marc couldn't make it due to family reasons,” Clark said. “Then after speaking to Destination Cape Breton, the prices had all gone up and they were finding it really difficult for the flights. (After that) I got involved and talked with Air Canada, who offered us a nice discount on flights."

Fast-forward to the past few days, when the men and their families were able to finally able to explore the Island.

They were met at the Sydney Airport by their Destination Cape Breton hosts, and spent their first few days touring places like Fortress Louisbourg and the Bell Museum.

"The Canadian people are very warm and interested, and it's just been brilliant to meet some great people,” Pitman said.

After leaving the Gaelic College on Tuesday, the British group was set to start driving the Cabot Trail.

Tuesday afternoon, they took a gondola ride at Cape Smokey and the Cabot Trail's best scenery is still ahead of them.

"We drove up to Baddeck yesterday and the views were absolutely amazing,” Clark said. “If the views on the Cabot Trail are anything like we saw yesterday, we're in for a few really exciting days."

The pair and their families fly back home to the United Kingdom on Monday.

