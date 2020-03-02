SYDNEY, N.S. -- Donnie Bishop still has nightmares about a winter outing with his family that nearly turned deadly when he found himself trapped in the raging waters of Uisge Ban Falls Provincial Park near Baddeck, N.S.

"The water was coming off of those falls like someone turned on three fire hoses," says Bishop, who attempted to save his 38-year-old step-daughter, Melanie Drummond, after she fell through the ice. "It was so, so cold."

Bishop and Drummond desperately hung onto one another while his wife was shoreside, calling 911. However, as time passed, Bishop says his hopes of survival were dwindling.

"Just to drive from the highway into the falls is about 20 minutes, and then that hike in is at least 45 minutes–especially with the snow," says Bishop. "I figured this was it. So, all I could do was hang onto my step-daughter and kiss her and tell her how much I love her."

Bishop soon lost consciousness and spent nearly two hours in the cold water. He says it took nearly 25 people to pull him and his step-daughter to safety. Despite surviving, Bishop spent five days in hospital after breaking his arm; he also notes he continues to experience numbness in his hands and feet.

"When the doctor came into releasing me, he walked over to my bed and said, 'I'm looking at a miracle – that's all the words I got to say,'" says Bishop.

He says it was also traumatic for his two young grandchildren, who watched the harrowing rescue unfold before their eyes, noting the need for safety measures to prevent future incidents from happening.

"There needs to be signage put in there ASAP before someone gets killed," says Bishop. "Believe me, my step-daughter and I came very close."

Meanwhile, Bishop is happy to be alive to tell the tale – adding he hopes to formally thank the people who saved his life in person soon.

"My God, if they were here, I would get down on my knees and kiss their feet," says Bishop.