HALIFAX -- A slow moving low-pressure system will move out of the northeastern U.S. and cross New Brunswick into the Gulf of St. Lawrence tonight though Friday.

Rain, showers, and gusty winds will accompany the low for the Maritimes. Northern areas of New Brunswick will likely see a mix of snow and rain.

The rain will be steadiest Wednesday night through Thursday morning and is accompanied by a low risk of thunderstorms for Nova Scotia and the Bay of Fundy. Scattered showers and flurries will linger late Thursday into Friday. A general rainfall of 10 to 30 mm is expected for the region though some local amounts could reach 30 to 40 mm.

A fairly widespread 10 to 30 mm rainfall is expected tonight through Thursday.

The exception to that forecast is northern areas of New Brunswick. The northwestern corner extending from near Edmundston up to the Campbellton-Dalhousie area will see a mix of snow and rain. Depending on the nature of the mix the snow could total 8 to 15 cm by early Friday morning. The remainder of northern New Brunswick, including Bathurst and the Acadian Peninsula, could pick up a few to several centimetres of snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

Northern areas of New Brunswick will see a mix of snow and rain. It's possible that snow totals could reach 8 to 15 cm in the northwestern corner of the province by early Friday morning.

West and southwest winds build to become sustained 20 to 40 km/h with gusts peaking 50 to 80 km/h by late Thursday afternoon.Stronger gusts reaching 100+ km/h are possible for northern Inverness County, Cape Breton due to the topography of the Highlands. The windy conditions continue into Friday, but diminish Friday evening and night.

Stronger west and southwest winds are expected Thursday into Friday. Sustained 20 to 40 km/h with gusts peaking 50 to 80 km/h. The strongest gusts most likely on exposed areas of the coastline of Nova Scotia.

A fair weather forecast for much of the weekend until another rainy and windy system arrives late Sunday into Monday. Updates and timelines in my forecasts on CTV Atlantic News at 5, 6, and 11:30 p.m.