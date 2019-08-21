

THE CANADIAN PRESS





CHARLOTTETOWN -- Princess Takamado of Japan will visit Prince Edward Island next week as part of the official events to commemorate the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Canada.

According to a government release, the princess will meet with provincial officials, including Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry and deputy premier Darlene Compton.

The visit will be from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29.

Princess Takamado first visited the province in 2004.

She will be taking part in various events including the official opening of the new Montgomery Park and Green Gables Visitor Centre, a visit to the University of Prince Edward Island and a tour of Sekisui Diagnostics.