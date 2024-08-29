Justin Trudeau spars with N.S. Olympic boxer

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traded friendly blows with a Nova Scotia Olympic boxer in Dartmouth, N.S., on Tuesday.

The prime minister laced up his gloves for a sparring session with Wyatt Sanford – also known as the Kennetcook Kid – at the Tribal Boxing Club. The 25-year-old Sanford recently won bronze in boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois and boxing club owner Jim Maloney also participated.

“I had never been in a boxing ring, but figured the opportunity to throw some punches at an Olympian and Prime Minister was too good not to try,” Blois said in a Facebook post.

“Wyatt got me square on the nose, and 3 minutes felt like three hours! The PM is crafty with his boxing background, but I hung in there and we both landed some good exchanges.

“Thanks, Wyatt for all your work for inspiring us all.”

