    Justin Trudeau spars with N.S. Olympic boxer

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Olympic boxer Wyatt Sanford, Tribal Boxing Club owner Jim Maloney and Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois. (Source: Facebook/Kennetcook Kid) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Olympic boxer Wyatt Sanford, Tribal Boxing Club owner Jim Maloney and Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois. (Source: Facebook/Kennetcook Kid)
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traded friendly blows with a Nova Scotia Olympic boxer in Dartmouth, N.S., on Tuesday.

    The prime minister laced up his gloves for a sparring session with Wyatt Sanford – also known as the Kennetcook Kid – at the Tribal Boxing Club. The 25-year-old Sanford recently won bronze in boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

    Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois and boxing club owner Jim Maloney also participated.

    “I had never been in a boxing ring, but figured the opportunity to throw some punches at an Olympian and Prime Minister was too good not to try,” Blois said in a Facebook post.

    “Wyatt got me square on the nose, and 3 minutes felt like three hours! The PM is crafty with his boxing background, but I hung in there and we both landed some good exchanges.

    “Thanks, Wyatt for all your work for inspiring us all.”

