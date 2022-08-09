Kalin's Call: Much-needed rain for Newfoundland fire; wind and smoke shift

A low-pressure system will pass south and east of Newfoundland Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Periods of rain and drizzle are forecast for the area Tuesday into Tuesday night.

While not moving directly through Newfoundland, it will pass close enough to bring much some-much needed rainfall.

Rain is forecast to be present in vicinity of the wildfire both Tuesday and Tuesday night, bringing totals of 10 to 20 mm. Higher rainfall totals of 30 to 50 mm are forecast for the Burin Peninsula and southern parts of the Avalon Peninsula.

An easterly wind becoming northeast Tuesday night will accompany the rain. While the precipitation is likely to clear some smoke from the air, air quality statements are in effect for much of western Newfoundland as remaining wildfire smoke would be blown in that direction.

The weather for Wednesday and Thursday is expected to be mainly dry with a chance of showers returning on Friday. Wind on Thursday is expected to become southerly, which may once again start to blow wildfire smoke towards the north coast of Newfoundland.