Laughability: Comedic relief fundraiser for Dartmouth Adult Service Center
Dartmouth Adult Service Center (DASC) hosted a Laughability event Thursday night in Halifax featuring barrier-busting comedy.
Newfoundland comedian Josh Menchions was one of the performers at the event. He says he uses his platform to inform others about what it’s like to live with a disability, but in a fun way.
“I started doing comedy about six or so years ago, and I’m not going to lie, I never really imagined it would take off like this,” says Menchions. “Laughter really can be the best medicine sometimes. If you really can’t have a laugh, then you’re not going to get far in life.”
The inaugural Laughability event is a fundraiser for DASC, a non-profit social enterprise supporting the being, belonging, and becoming of persons with intellectual disabilities.
“We help them find work and employment in the community. We have skill building programs, social and life skills programs, recreation and active lifestyle programs, and a youth program,” says Henk Van Leeuwen, Dartmouth Adult Service Center executive director. “We thought the event would be a fun way to show our program participants with disabilities, performers on stage with different abilities doing comedy and improv as part of our Laughability fundraiser.”
Some of the program participants had the opportunity to open the show.
The night’s headliner was The Improvaneers from Ohio, the world’s first all Down syndrome improvisation troupe.
Funds raised from the event will be used to reduce waitlist times for program participants.
“If we can grow our programing and find other spaces to host other programs, that a priority for us,” says Van Leeuwen. “Educate yourself on organizations like ours that support persons with disabilities, and helping them reach their full potential, and being included in the work and life of their communities.
Menchions says this is something he strives to do every time he takes the stage.
“At the end of the day, all I really want to do is inform people and have fun with it."
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quake swarms at neighbouring Alaska volcanoes raise concerns
Not one but two volcanoes on the same island in Alaska's Aleutian chain were rocked by earthquakes on Friday, prompting concerns about a possible eruption.
Clocks across Canada to jump forward, but U.S. could consign time change to history
Most Canadians will wind their clocks forward an hour tonight, but legislation in the United States that could put an end to the seasonal time change is also moving ahead.
Technology behind ChatGPT shows signs of human-like intelligence: study
Is GPT-3, the technology behind ChatGPT, actually intelligent? Or is it just an algorithm passively feeding on a lot of text and predicting what word comes next? Two German researchers ran a series of experiments to find out.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo II' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
Physical activity should be considered as frontline treatment for depression: scientific review
A new study into the powerful impact exercise can have on our mental health suggests it should generally be considered as the first option for treating depression and anxiety.
Japan marks 12 years from tsunami and nuclear disaster
Japan on Saturday marked the 12th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster with a minute of silence, as concerns grew ahead of the planned release of the treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant and the government's return to nuclear energy.
Aches, rashes and fear: Trauma remains after Ohio derailment
Fear and mistrust still grip many in an Ohio community whipsawed by government assurances that the air and water are safe a month after a train derailment; warnings from activists like Erin Brockovich about coverups and danger for years to come; and social media misinformation.
Does TikTok encourage risky, harmful behaviour in its young users?
Experts explain to CTVNews.ca why, and how, popular Chinese social media app TikTok seems to promote risky and harmful behaviour among users and content producers.
Toronto MPP steps down from Ontario PC caucus amid allegations of election interference
Toronto MPP Vincent Ke is leaving the Progressive Conservative caucus to sit as an independent amid allegations that he was involved in China’s election interference during the 2019 federal election.
Toronto
-
Toronto police investigating fatal stabbing at Etobicoke banquet hall
One person has died after being stabbed Friday night during an event at a banquet hall in Etobicoke.
-
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
-
Toronto Metropolitan University student union investigating 'financial mismanagement'
The student union at Toronto Metropolitan University says it’s investigating what it calls financial mismanagement from the last fiscal year.
Calgary
-
Bottcher remains in contention at Brier after Friday night loss to Manitoba
Kevin Koe's Team Alberta was knocked out of contention at the Brier Friday afternoon, but the province still has hope thanks to Brendan Bottcher and his Wild Card #1 rink.
-
'A good start': Alberta applauds bail system changes targeting repeat and violent offenders
Samuel Haile's family knows bail reform can't bring him back, but they hope his death does bring some change.
-
Roughnecks take down the Mammoth in Colorado contest
Jesse King was too much for the Mammoth to deal with Friday night, as the Calgary Roughnecks defeated Colorado 16-10 in a game played at the Ball Arena in Denver.
Montreal
-
Quebec truckers worry SAAQ hold-up will force them to park their rigs
As frustrated motorists continue to deal with long lineups at Quebec's automobile insurance board (SAAQ), truck drivers are worried that they won't be able to leave the province come April 1.
-
Racialized communities share stories of grief and loss with Montreal police chief
At a church in Little Burgundy Friday night, crime victims from Montreal's Black and racialized communities gathered to share their stories with city officials -- including the new police chief, Fady Dagher.
-
'This is about pride:' Peladeau purchases Montreal Alouettes from CFL
For Pierre Karl Peladeau, acquiring the Montreal Alouettes is not a business transaction but a labour of love. The Montreal native, who is reportedly worth US$1.9 billion, reached a deal to buy the Canadian Football League team from the league on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Autopsies find pair killed by 'multiple' gunshot wounds: police
Police have confirmed two people who died earlier this week were fatally shot.
-
Local drummer excited to sit behind the kit at 2023 Juno Awards
A local musician is coming off a world tour and heading straight to the stage in his hometown.
-
Oilers Mega 50-50 going to support first responders
The Edmonton Oilers are on the road and raising money for first responders and their families.
Northern Ontario
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect may still be in Sault, police say
Sault police say an 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted by police in relation to an incident on Pine Street may still be in the city.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo II' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
-
Timmins police investigating a serious incident early Friday evening
Timmins police are currently investigating a serious criminal offence and a victim has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.
London
-
London police investigating ‘sudden death’ in north London, Ont.
UPDATED I Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area of Kipps Lane and Adelaide Street North after one man was found deceased Saturday morning. Police said it is believed an 'armed individual' remains inside a residence and are evacuating the area.
-
Childcare operator is facing multiple charges of a sexual nature
A childcare service operator in Woodstock, Ont. is facing multiple charges of a sexual nature. Woodstock Police Service has charged 37-year-old Trevor Hendershott with invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference.
-
'As good as it gets': Off a thrilling win, Manitoba excited to face Brad Gushue Saturday night at Brier
The crowd at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. erupted. On the final shot of the match, Manitoba skip Matt Dunstone threw a pistol through a small port for the shot of the tournament, scoring three points, and earning himself a spot in the one versus two game.
Winnipeg
-
Letter signed by 45 doctors says patient safety at Winnipeg hospital 'severely compromised'
Doctors at Winnipeg’s Grace Hospital have written a letter to Manitoba’s health minister, sounding an alarm on staffing shortages.
-
City crews ready to deal with forecasted snowfall
Winnipeg city crews are on standby as southern Manitoba braces for snowfall.
-
7 arrested after police find slew of loaded guns in Manitoba home
An assault report led RCMP to seize several unsecured firearms from a home in The Pas, Man.
Ottawa
-
'It's been a long 3 years': Ottawa Public Health reflects on anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic
The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic on March 11, 2020. The same day, Ottawa Public Health announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
-
Here's when Ottawa could see snow over March Break
It's a cloudy start to the March Break in Ottawa, but a winter storm could disrupt some travel plans at the start of the work week.
-
Eastern Ontario residents support proposal for permanent daylight saving time
An American bill has been reintroduced to keep daylight saving time (DST) permanently; a change many Canadians say they would like to see.
Saskatoon
-
'I just want safe, legal access': Health Canada denies terminally-ill Saskatoon man's 'magic mushroom' treatment
A terminally-ill Saskatoon man who was the first person in Canada to receive an exemption to take magic mushrooms now says the federal agency is denying his request to continue his treatments.
-
'I was just in shock': Saskatoon woman looking for answers after being hit by allegedly stolen vehicle
A Saskatoon woman was left injured and without answers after an alleged stolen vehicle smashed into hers.
-
How a U of S Huskies shirt landed in an SNL sketch
Many in Saskatchewan were pleasantly surprised to see a character in a Saturday Night Live sketch wearing a shirt bearing the University of Saskatchewan Huskies logo and were curious how it ended up there.
Vancouver
-
Supreme Court of Canada restores voyeurism conviction against B.C. hockey coach
The Supreme Court of Canada has overturned a British Columbia court ruling and restored two voyeurism convictions against a former Metro Vancouver minor hockey coach.
-
Beware of basic airfare: Vancouver dad out thousands after daughter breaks leg, can't travel
A Vancouver father is pleading with Air Canada for a compassionate exemption to its strict flight change and cancellation rules, after his young daughter broke her leg, making it impossible to take their long-awaited flights to the U.K. over spring break.
-
Asbestos worries shut down B.C. high school days before March break
About 2,000 students in B.C. got an early start to spring break after concerns over asbestos shut down one of the largest schools in the province on Thursday.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw Warriors head coach and GM suspended, 4 players out for season following Edmonton incident
Four Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended since February will remain off the ice for the remainder of the Western Hockey League (WHL) regular season, a news release from the league said on Friday.
-
Regina police investigating alleged assault that reportedly involved 10 or more youth
Regina police are investigating after a report of multiple youths assaulting a girl on a bus.
-
'Out of control': Fire destroys Moose Jaw strip mall
Moose Jaw fire crews were on scene until early Friday morning, battling a blaze that destroyed a strip mall, contending with winds and cold weather.
Vancouver Island
-
'Saved my life': Victoria's 'Tiny Town' housing site closing down in September
A temporary housing facility that's been lauded as a success in Victoria has been granted an extension for the second and final time.
-
Supreme Court of Canada restores voyeurism conviction against B.C. hockey coach
The Supreme Court of Canada has overturned a British Columbia court ruling and restored two voyeurism convictions against a former Metro Vancouver minor hockey coach.
-
RCMP investigating suspicious death in Ladysmith, B.C.
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) has been called to the Ladysmith area after a body was found on the shores of Davis Lagoon earlier this week.