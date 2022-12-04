Lexi’s legacy: Students hold event in honour of late friend
A pair of high school students put their heart and soul into a five-kilometre walk and run on Sunday to honour their friend Lexi Daken.
The 16-year-old died by suicide in February 2021.
The grade 12 students from Leo Hayes High School organized the fundraiser as part of a school course, to honour Lexi's memory and to increase awareness for youth mental health.
Moments before the run began, event organizer and best friend Lujayn Abuamer said Lexi was someone special who had a great sense of humour and a unique laugh.
“No one could ever tell she was going through so much,” said Abuamer. “She was brave enough to be vulnerable and reach out for help multiple times and never got the help she required which is why we're doing this.”
Six days before her death, Lexi sought help at the emergency room of the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton.
She waited eight hours to see a psychiatrist but was sent home without meeting with one.
The goal of Sunday's event was to improve the mental health system so other people don't have to go through what Lexi did.
Lexi’s father Chris Daken called it an emotional day.
“It's good to know that Lexi's voice is still out there and people are still thinking about her and her death wasn't necessarily in vain,” said Daken.
Rachel Ross-Hamilton was the other main co-organizer of the run. She said she wasn’t super close to Lexi, but seeing what her loss meant to others had a huge impact on her.
“Lujayn is one of my best friends and a lot of my other friends were very close to her and I've really seen how much that loss affected those friends and I'm really passionate about mental health. It's affected me a lot and I just wanted to help out the best I could,” said Ross-Hamilton.
Abuamer feels there has been a change in the way youth approach their mental health since Lexi’s death.
“Her story went viral, which was good, because it raised awareness a lot about youth mental health and people are now more aware but there's always room for improvement and that's why we're doing this,” said Abuamer.
After Lexi's death, her family called for better mental health services for youth in hopes that what happened to her wouldn't happen to anyone else.
Daken isn't sure if he's seen any improvements since his daughter's death.
“You hear stories of people getting service right away, then you hear stories of people still having to wait and not getting the call for mental health, so I hope there's been improvements, but I honestly can't say that there has,” said Daken.
There were around 150 participants Sunday, much more than what Daken was expecting. He says he was overwhelmed and touched by the turnout.
All proceeds from Sunday's 5K walk/run will go to the Capital Region Mental Health and Addictions organization.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some available resources:
Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)
Centre for Suicide Prevention (1-833-456-4566)
Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)
Nova Scotia Health Crisis Line (1-888-429-8167)
If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the 'battlefield.'
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at the children's hospital in Ottawa next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses. A team of staff from the Red Cross will begin working at the hospital in the next week.
Girl Guides of Canada announces two potential new names for Brownies program
Girl Guides of Canada is asking its members to vote on two new name options for its Brownies program -- comets or embers.
Feds assessing potential repatriation of Canadian women and children held in Syria: document
The federal government is looking at potentially helping to secure the release of 19 Canadian women and children being held in northeastern Syria, a recently filed court document says.
Canada's inverted yield curve adds to BoC rate hike dilemma
As the Bank of Canada considers ditching oversized interest rate hikes, it is dealing with an economy likely more overheated than previously thought but also the bond market's clearest signal yet that recession and lower inflation lie ahead.
Why is it taking so long for Ukraine to join NATO? Experts weigh in
After Russia annexed four regions of Ukraine in September amid its ongoing invasion of the eastern European country, Ukraine announced it had signed an accelerated application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Will Ukraine become a NATO member anytime soon? CTVNews.ca turned to experts on Russia's war in Ukraine to better understand.
Scientists discover microplastics in aquatic life, human blood, breast milk
In recent years, scientists have discovered increasing amounts plastic particles in deep oceans, Arctic snow, drinking water, and even breast milk.
Feds 'not going to waste a lot of time' on Alberta sovereignty bill debate: LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is taking a wait-and-see approach to whether it may intervene when it comes to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty act, but that it is not the focus at the moment.
Police identify woman who was fatally shot outside Mississauga gas station
Peel police have identified the 21-year-old woman who was fatally shot outside a Mississauga gas station overnight.
Toronto
-
Police identify woman who was fatally shot outside Mississauga gas station
Peel police have identified the 21-year-old woman who was fatally shot outside a Mississauga gas station overnight.
-
Ontario education workers union to release contract ratification vote results
The union representing Ontario’s 55,000 education workers plans to release the result of its contract ratification vote tomorrow.
-
Police charge man in connection to sexual assaults at TTC subway stations
Toronto police have charged a man who allegedly exposed himself and sexually assaulted multiple women at various TTC subway stations in October.
Calgary
-
Central Commons Park community ice rink opens to Calgarians
It included seven years of development, but the outdoor refrigerated ice rink at University District’s Central Common Park is officially open.
-
Lake Louise still a possible site for future men's downhills, says Alpine Canada CEO
Lake Louise Ski Resort is the "lead option" to continue hosting men's World Cup downhills if changes to race operations are made, says Alpine Canada's chief executive officer.
-
Bring back masks? Concern grows as Calgary children's hospital increasingly overwhelmed
Concern about surrounding Alberta's overwhelmed health-care system grew Saturday after an announcement by AHS that health-care workers are being diverted to accommodate swelling admissions at Alberta Children's Hospital.
Montreal
-
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the 'battlefield.'
-
CF Montreal and Canada midfielder Ismael Kone heading to England: report
A report from influential Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano says that CF Montreal and Canada international midfielder Ismael Kone is heading to English Championship club Watford for a record fee.
-
'Waste of time': Man speaks out after commission dismisses profiling complaint against Repentigny police
A human rights group is calling on Quebec to review how complaints against police are handled, focusing on one force in particular: the Service de police de la Ville de Repentigny (SPVR).
Edmonton
-
Man found dead in southeast Edmonton after shots fired: EPS
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man in southeast Edmonton on Saturday night.
-
All-girl youth group serves warm meals at Boyle Street
The Gathering Angels, a group learning life skills and volunteering in the community, packaged more than 150 individual meals donated by a local Mediterranean restaurant and volunteered at Boyle Street for the second weekend in a row.
-
Former Edmonton Oilers scout Barry Fraser dead at 82
Former Oilers head scout Barry Fraser, whose shrewd draft picks helped build a hockey dynasty in Edmonton, has died, the team announced Sunday. He was 82.
Northern Ontario
-
CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon raises over $300,000
The 74th annual CTV Lions Children’s Christmas Telethon continued its northern tradition Saturday.
-
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at the children's hospital in Ottawa next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses. A team of staff from the Red Cross will begin working at the hospital in the next week.
-
Snow squall warning issued for Sault area; poor conditions on Hwy. 17 expected
A snow squall warning was issued Sunday in the Sault Ste. Marie area with poor road conditions expected.
London
-
London’s 'coolest' store is back at its original location
London, Ont.’s 'coolest' store is back in a new form. Novack’s, a retail staple of the downtown for over 70 years, has been resurrected — albeit as an occasional pop-up store — in its original King Street location, and Londoners couldn't get enough of the nostalgia.
-
Two rescued by firefighters after car overturns in London
Two people had to be rescued by firefighters after a car ended up on its side in central London, Ont. in the early hours of Sunday morning. Fire crews and paramedics responded to the scene on Riverside Drive, west of Upper Avenue, in front of Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
-
Two people charged after road rage incident turns physical: Saugeen Shores police
Two people are facing charges after a road rage incident in Saugeen Shores turned physical on Friday and led to someone being choked, police said.
Winnipeg
-
Man killed after officer-involved shooting: WPS
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in St. James.
-
'They're super beautiful': vintage Barbies donated to kids in need
A nostalgic donation to a charitable organization is helping kids in need have a happy holiday season.
-
'Honey armageddon': Manitoba beekeepers struggle with small honey harvest after massive die-off
Major colony loss in the spring, coupled with other challenges like inflation and honey prices, has Manitoba beekeepers buzzing about the coming winter weather.
Ottawa
-
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at the children's hospital in Ottawa next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses. A team of staff from the Red Cross will begin working at the hospital in the next week.
-
Woman injured by flying truck wheel on Highway 401 south of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say a woman was injured Sunday morning when her vehicle was struck by the wheel of a tractor trailer that came loose on Highway 401 between Brockville and Prescott.
-
Ontario education workers union to release contract ratification vote results
The union representing Ontario’s 55,000 education workers plans to release the result of its contract ratification vote tomorrow.
Saskatoon
-
Bob McGrath, Sesame Street actor and TeleMiracle fixture dead at 90
Former Sesame Street actor Bob McGrath died on Sunday, according to a post on his Facebook page.McGrath had a long time connection to the people of Saskatchewan as a regular fixture on the Kinsmen TeleMiracle fundraiser.
-
Saskatoon Fire Department investigating arson in condo suite
The Saskatoon Fire Department evacuated a condo building in the Wildwood neighbourhood while responding to a condo blaze an investigator has deemed suspicious.
-
Saskatoon RCMP, STARS ambulance respond to train and vehicle highway collision
The Saskatoon RCMP and STARS air ambulance responded to a serious collision between a train and a vehicle on Highway 16 on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man who ran revenge website to torment ex-wife loses latest appeal
A B.C. man convicted of harassing his ex-wife by creating a revenge website and breaching his probation by failing to take it down has lost his most recent appeal.
-
Vancouver park board to vote on 'immediately' removing Stanley Park bike lane
Vancouver's park board is set to vote on the future of a controversial bike lane in Stanley Park.
-
B.C. grandfather still missing after more than 2 years, RCMP say
Mounties in Mission say they're still seeking the public's assistance to find a missing senior last seen on Nov. 2, 2020.
Regina
-
'We will see you next year': 2022 Agribition deemed a success
After a busy week, the Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) came to a close following a busy week.
-
Population of Saskatchewan passes 1.2M landmark
The Government of Saskatchewan announced on Saturday that the province’s population has reached 1.2 million people.
-
Bob McGrath, Sesame Street actor and TeleMiracle fixture dead at 90
Former Sesame Street actor Bob McGrath died on Sunday, according to a post on his Facebook page.McGrath had a long time connection to the people of Saskatchewan as a regular fixture on the Kinsmen TeleMiracle fundraiser.
Vancouver Island
-
Company Christmas parties making post-pandemic return
COVID-19 made company Christmas parties a thing of the past, but in 2022, they are happening once again.
-
Nanaimo Clippers Remembrance Day jersey headed to Hockey Hall of Fame
The jersey Nanaimo Clippers forward Rylan Yates wore during the team's Remembrance Day game this year has been shipped to the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto (HHOF) at the hall's request.
-
Island medical lab reopening after staff shortage forced closure
A Vancouver Island medical lab that closed in August due to a lack of staff will be reopening Tuesday.