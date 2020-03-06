HALIFAX -- Photographer Adam Cornick could picture the image in his mind. He was climbing the rocks in Peggys Cove one sunny summer day with his children when he spotted a large water pool and the iconic lighthouse in the distance.

“I thought, I wonder if that freezes over,“ Cornick recalled, “ … and the possibility of skating on it or maybe even playing some hockey.”

He came back that winter, two friends strapped on their blades for a game of shinny and Cornick captured an image that quickly went viral.

“We scored a really nice sunset and it looked fantastic… within a day or so, it was on newspaper covers across the whole country. It was quite a feeling," said Cornick.

Cornick captured this image at Peggys Cove, N.S., that quickly went viral once posted. (Photo courtesy: Acorn Art & Photography)

Originally from the U.K., Cornick moved to the Maritimes in 2008 and has been taking photographs ever since to discover and showcase his new home.

“Nova Scotia is just so diverse,” he said. “I just love looking at new places to explore… a little bit of everything here with sandy beaches and the winding Cabot trail. It’s really a spectacular place to take photos.”

Cornick posted this picture with the caption 'Golden Hour on the Skyline Trail'. (Photo courtesy: Acorn Art & Photography)

Cornick got his first digital camera as a birthday gift fifteen years ago. He liked having the instant results and being able to learn and improve from what he had shot.

“A few friends and family enjoyed what I was taking and I got a few print orders come in which felt good, and I just kept going with it… moved on from a hobby and now to a job,” explained Cornick.

Cornick prefers to shoot wide shots to “draw the viewer in, as if they are experiencing the scene themselves… like they are walking into it.”

He also likes to use water and their reflections in his work, along with big skies and open plains.

“The kind of scenes that hopefully make people think wow, look at that,” said Cornick.

(Photo courtesy: Acorn Art & Photography)

Cornick loves getting outside and finds photography helps him unwind if he is feeling stressed out.

“I find it’s a really great way to get away from everything. When I’m out shooting, I’m really not thinking about too much else… I really find the benefits of it pretty big,” he said.

Cornick is working on a coffee table book with Nimbus publishing and hopes to have it out sometime this year.

He encourages anyone looking to get started in the world of photography to study and make sure you have the technical ability to capture your images.

“But mostly just get out there, get snapping, and have fun,” said Cornick.

(Photo courtesy: Acorn Art & Photography)

With files from CTV Atlantic's Mike Lamb