    • Long-awaited air ambulance for Grand Manan Island, N.B., starts service Sunday

    An air ambulance is pictured. (Source: Medavie Health Services New Brunswick) An air ambulance is pictured. (Source: Medavie Health Services New Brunswick)
    A long-awaited new air ambulance is ready to start service on Grand Manan Island, N.B.

    A news release from Medavie Health Services New Brunswick says the service, provided by Ambulance New Brunswick (ANB) – in partnership with the Department of Health, Voyageur Aviation and in consultation with local Grand Manan Village Council – will start Sunday.

    Officials on the island have been outspoken on how long it’s taken to get a reliable air ambulance service in place again.

    The island, which is located in the Bay of Fundy, has been without an air ambulance service since December 2022.

    However, ANB has been using a backup aircraft when necessary since March depending on pilot staffing, maintenance and its availability.

    News of the permanent air ambulance solution was originally announced in February.

    The new aircraft will be a King Air 200, which can function in inclement weather conditions.

    Correction

    This is a correction article. A previous version based on information provided by Medavie Health Services New Brunswick had the wrong start date for the air ambulance service.

