A 19-year-old man is dead following a head-on collision in Williamstown, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 8 shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say it appears a northbound car crossed the centre line and collided with a southbound truck.

The driver of the car died at the scene. Police say he was from Gray Rapids, N.B.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.