Man, 3 youths arrested and released in connection with weapons call in Amherst

Police are investigating after four people, including three youths, were arrested in connection with a weapons call in Amherst, N.S., last week.

On Thursday, Amherst police responded to a report that four males appeared to have a firearm in a vehicle around 3:20 p.m.

Police say the males were seen travelling in a white Ford vehicle on Willow Street, but they left the area while witnesses called police.

Officers patrolled the town and located the vehicle at the intersection of Church and Clifford streets a short time later.

Police say they pulled the vehicle over and found two pellet guns, several knives and alcohol inside.

Officers arrested one adult male and three male youths, but they have all since been released.

No charges have been laid at this time, however, police say the investigation is ongoing.

“No public alert was issued as the information initially given [to] police did not meet the requirements for one as there was no active threat or sufficient detail to suggest the public was in danger of serious bodily harm or death,” said the Amherst Police Department in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Amherst police at 902-667-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.