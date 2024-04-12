ATLANTIC
    • Man, 48, dies after collision in Cambridge: N.S. RCMP

    A 48-year-old Kentville, N.S., man has died following a collision in Cambridge, N.S. (Courtesy: Bill Roberts) A 48-year-old Kentville, N.S., man has died following a collision in Cambridge, N.S. (Courtesy: Bill Roberts)
    A 48-year-old Kentville, N.S., man has died following a collision in Cambridge, N.S.

    According to a news release, RCMP responded to a report of a collision on Riverside Drive around just before 8 p.m., on Thursday.

    Upon arrival at the scene, police say they learned a tractor trailer and a Honda CRV were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

    Police say the driver and sole occupant of the CRV was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The driver and sole occupant of the tractor trailer, a 29-year-old man from New Glasgow, N.S., did not suffer physical injuries, according to police.

    A RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

