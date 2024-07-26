N.S. RCMP looking for 'people of interest' after money allegedly stolen from small museums

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it’s looking to identify two “people of interest” after money was stolen from two small museums.

The most recent incident happened Tuesday at Fort Point Museum in LaHave, just outside of Bridgewater.

Police say two people entered the museum and worked together to steal a large donation container.

Museum director Jessie Grigg-Farquhar told CTV Atlantic about $1,000 to $2,000 in donations was stolen.

A similar incident happened last Friday at the Heritage Models Museum in River Hebert, near Amherst.

Police say surveillance video shows two people working together to take a cash box from the museum.

Manager Carrie Power says at least $200 was stolen.

Police believe the same two people are connected to both thefts and have released several photos of them.

A man of interest in an alleged Nova Scotia museum theft. (RCMP)

“Images show a man with what appears to be short reddish-brown hair and beard, and a woman with long brown hair,” reads a Friday news release from the RCMP. “Both appear to be in their 20s.”

A woman of interest in an alleged Nova Scotia museum theft. (RCMP)

Police believe the pair drove to one of the museums in a dark-coloured pickup truck with a cargo rack on the back.

Police believe two “people of interest” drove to a Nova Scotia museum in a dark-coloured pickup truck with a cargo rack on the back. (RCMP)

The RCMP says any other museums who see suspicious behaviour should call their local police or, in an emergency, 911.

Investigators are also encouraging organizations that collect donations to empty their donation bins on a regular basis.

Anyone with further information on the incidents is asked to call either Cumberland County District RCMP at 902-667-3859, Lunenburg County District RCMP at 902-527-5555, or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

