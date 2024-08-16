Man arrested a second time in Charlottetown, accused of kicking panhandler

A man accused of damaging homes and businesses in Charlottetown last weekend has been arrested again after he allegedly kicked someone and spilled drinks on two women in the city Wednesday evening.

Charlottetown Police Services received a complaint around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday that a shirtless man was causing a disturbance on Victoria Row.

Police learned the man had walked down Queen Street and kicked a man that had been panhandling. He then walked over to two women seated at an outdoor patio and allegedly poured drinks on them.

Police say the man continued to cause a disturbance in the area until officers arrived and arrested him.

Aaron Campbell, 34, of Dunstaffnage, P.E.I., is facing the following charges:

Two counts of assault

Mischief under $5,000

Causing a disturbance

Failure to comply with a release order

Campbell appeared in provincial court Thursday and was remanded into custody. He is due back in court Monday afternoon.

Campbell’s second arrest within a week

This is the second time Charlottetown police arrested Campbell within a week.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a complaint that a man was throwing bricks into the windows of vehicles and businesses.

A witness provided a description of the suspect and police arrested a man matching that description on Fitzroy Street.

Police allege Campbell damaged seven businesses, residences and several vehicles, between the hours of 12:45 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Aug. 10, with repairs expected to cost thousands of dollars.

Campbell is facing seven counts of mischief under $5,000 in that case. He appeared in court Sunday and was remanded into custody, but was released with conditions on Tuesday.

Police say they expect to lay additional charges related to property damage against Campbell.

