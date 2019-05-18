

Halifax Regional Police have arrested a 31-year-old man after an attempted theft of a vehicle at a Halifax gas station.

Police say at appropriately 7:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the Esso gas station at 6020 Young St. in Halifax.

The male owner of the vehicle reported to police that he was pumping gas into his vehicle when a male suspect jumped into the driver’s seat and attempted to start his vehicle.

The victim was able to get the suspect out of the driver’s seat and the two got into a physical altercation. During the altercation the 63-year-old victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and is facing multiple charges. He remains in police custody.