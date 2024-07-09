Man arrested after loaded firearm found in duffel bag: Saint John police

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Saint John, N.B., Thursday after police say they found a loaded firearm in his possession.

According to a news release from police, an officer with the Saint John Police Force saw a man in the 200 block area of Waterloo Street around 6:40 p.m. and believed the duffel bag he was carrying contained a firearm.

Police say the man was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. He was then found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

The man appeared in court Friday and was charged with:

possession of a firearm

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

carrying a concealed weapon

breach of a court order

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 3 for sentencing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.