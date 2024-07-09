ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man arrested after loaded firearm found in duffel bag: Saint John police

    A firearm seized in Saint John, N.B., is pictured in this image. (Source: Saint John Police Force) A firearm seized in Saint John, N.B., is pictured in this image. (Source: Saint John Police Force)
    Share

    A 35-year-old man was arrested in Saint John, N.B., Thursday after police say they found a loaded firearm in his possession.

    According to a news release from police, an officer with the Saint John Police Force saw a man in the 200 block area of Waterloo Street around 6:40 p.m. and believed the duffel bag he was carrying contained a firearm.

    Police say the man was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. He was then found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

    The man appeared in court Friday and was charged with:

    • possession of a firearm
    • possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
    • carrying a concealed weapon
    • breach of a court order

    He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 3 for sentencing.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News