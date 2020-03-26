HALIFAX -- Police in New Brunswick are urging people to stay calm and not to take matters into their own hands

Thursday night, the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force responded to a threat call at a residence on Hampton Road in Rothesay, N.B.

There was a dispute over two people who were not properly self-isolating after recent international travel.

One male was arrested for assault by purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill, and uttering threats.

Residents in New Brunswick are reminded that if anyone has concerns that someone is not self-isolating properly they should call the COVID-19 non-compliance line at 1-855-462-8387 before 4:30pm, and e-mail after hours at helpaide@gnb.ca.

"During these difficult times, we ask everyone to respect the health and safety of all individuals, including first responders and health care professionals by refraining from irresponsible and needless behaviours such as this," the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force said in a news release.