Man attempts to put out flames after car catches fire in driveway
The owner of the Dodge Magnum attempted to extinguish flames in the engine compartment of the car. (Courtesy: Wade Perry)
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, May 27, 2018 12:59PM ADT
There were some anxious moments for a car owner in the Moncton area Saturday night.
Fire crews from Riverview were dispatched to the 1200 block of Route 114 in Lower Coverdale, N.B. around 11:40pm.
When they arrived they found on a Dodge Magnum on fire in the driveway. The owner of the car was trying to extinguish the flames in the engine compartment with little success.
Fire crews quickly got the fire out.
No one was hurt, but the vehicle sustained heavy damage.
Riverview Fire says the fire is not considered suspicious.