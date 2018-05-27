

CTV Atlantic





There were some anxious moments for a car owner in the Moncton area Saturday night.

Fire crews from Riverview were dispatched to the 1200 block of Route 114 in Lower Coverdale, N.B. around 11:40pm.

When they arrived they found on a Dodge Magnum on fire in the driveway. The owner of the car was trying to extinguish the flames in the engine compartment with little success.

Fire crews quickly got the fire out.

No one was hurt, but the vehicle sustained heavy damage.

Riverview Fire says the fire is not considered suspicious.