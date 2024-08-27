ATLANTIC
    • Man charged after N.S. RCMP seize illegal cannabis, other illegal items from commercial property in Conway

    An RCMP patch is seen during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    A man has been charged after police executed a search warrant at a commercial property in Conway, N.S.

    Digby RCMP received complaints about an illegal cannabis business on Highway 303 in July.

    Police say an officer went to the unlicensed shop to speak with the manager and advise them the storefront was illegal.

    The RCMP says a search warrant was executed at the property on August 15 after the business failed to cease operations.

    During the search, police say they seized:

    Three people were arrested at the time of the search, according to an RCMP news release.

    Dustin David Whitman, 31, is facing six charges, including:

    • possession of illicit cannabis
    • possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling
    • trafficking in controlled substances

    Police say the other two people who were arrested were released without charges.

    The investigation is ongoing and police say more charges are being considered.

