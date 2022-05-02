Man charged after N.S. RCMP seize weapons, cannabis in Eskasoni
A man is facing a number of charges after the RCMP seized weapons and cannabis from a vehicle and home in Eskasoni, N.S.
Police were conducting a traffic checkpoint on Shore Road around 2 p.m., on April 23 when a Nissan Altima stopped at the checkpoint.
The RCMP says officers smelled a strong cannabis odour coming from the car and spotted dried cannabis within reach of the driver.
Police arrested the driver at the scene and took him to the Eskasoni RCMP detachment. They also seized the man’s vehicle, which was towed to the detachment.
The RCMP says officers seized several prohibited weapons and roughly 7.5 pounds of cannabis while searching the vehicle.
Further information led police to execute a search warrant at a home in Eskasoni, where they say they seized prohibited weapons, including conducted energy weapons, and quantities of dried cannabis and derivatives of cannabis.
Wilfred Michael Cremo, 36, is facing the following charges:
- prohibited to possess cannabis for the purpose of selling
- two counts of careless use of a firearm
- two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- three counts of possession of prohibited weapon, restricted weapon, a prohibited device
- three counts of occupant of a motor vehicle in which there is a firearm, prohibited weapon or restricted weapon
Cremo was released on conditions and is due to appear in Eskasoni provincial court on May 24.
