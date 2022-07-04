Man charged in Canada Day sexual assault: Halifax police

A man is facing a charge of sexual assault after police were called to an incident in downtown Halifax on Canada Day.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of a woman who was sexually assaulted by a man not known to her in the 1700 block of Barrington Street. Police say the man had touched the woman in a sexual manner. He was later found in the area and arrested without incident.

A 53-year-old man has been released on conditions and is set to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face a sexual assault charge.