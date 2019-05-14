

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder and sexual assault, in connection with a violent home invasion in Dieppe, N.B.

Police received a report shortly before noon Monday that a woman had been stabbed at a home in the Dover Road area.

Police say the woman was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested a short time later.

In addition to attempted murder and sexual assault, Luc Nowlan is facing charges of forcible confinement, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, break and enter, wearing a disguise with the intent to commit an offence, uttering threats, mischief, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

The 22-year-old Dieppe man appeared in Moncton provincial Tuesday. He was remanded into custody and is due back in court on May 21.