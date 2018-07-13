

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing child pornography charges after the RCMP searched a home in Upper Granville, N.S.

Police executed a search warrant at the home on Thursday and arrested a 29-year-old man without incident.

Joshua Aaron Evans is facing charges of accessing child pornography, distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography, failing to comply with a probation order, and failing to comply with a prohibition order.

Evans has been remanded into custody and is due to appear in Annapolis Royal provincial court on Aug. 1.

Meanwhile, police are reminding the public that it’s mandatory to report suspected child pornography, and that failing to do so could result in penalties similar to those for failing to report child abuse.