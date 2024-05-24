Man charged with mischief, arson after lit torch left at business: N.S. RCMP

A 27-year-old man is facing charges after a fire at a business in Nova Scotia’s Digby County early Tuesday morning.

RCMP and fire crews responded to a report of a break and enter and a fire at a business in Comeauville around 5:30 am.

Police say an employee at the business saw broken windows at the front of the building when they arrived.

They then noticed smoke inside the building and a table on fire.

Police say a lit torch was left under the table and the employee was able to shut it off and extinguish the flames.

No one else was inside the building at the time and there were no injuries, according to an RCMP news release.

The business was damaged, as well as two outbuildings on the property, and a vehicle in the parking lot.

RCMP say they identified a suspect and arrested him at a home in Grosse Coques around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Rheal Paul Martin was held in custody and appeared in Digby provincial court on Thursday.

The Church Point man has been charged with two counts of mischief and arson.

