HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia police have charged a Digby man with sexual assault charges related to incidents dating back over 20 years.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia RCMP issued a release saying sexual assault charges have been laid against 39-year-old Terence Elvis Roy Hiltz.

Hiltz has been charged with four counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference, assault, and unlawful confinement.

Police say three victims have been identified and that the charges are in relation to incidents that occurred in Digby County between 1995 and 2020.

Hiltz was released from police custody on conditions; he is scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court on August 26 at 9:30 a.m.

Additionally, police are reaching out to the community. Investigators believe there could be additional victims and encourage anyone who believes they might be a victim or has questions to contact Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579.