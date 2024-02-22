ATLANTIC
    • P.E.I. teen pleads guilty to two lesser charges in connection with the death of Tyson MacDonald

    The Kings County Court House in Georgetown, P.E.I., is pictured. (Jack Morse/CTV Atlantic) The Kings County Court House in Georgetown, P.E.I., is pictured. (Jack Morse/CTV Atlantic)
    One of two teens charged in connection with the death of Tyson MacDonald has pleaded guilty to mischief and obstructing a police investigation Thursday in court in Georgetown, Prince Edward Island.

    The crown has stayed the three most serious charges against the youth. The charges stayed are:

    • first-degree murder
    • accessory after the fact
    • indignity to human remains

    The youth will be sentenced on the two charges on April 18.

    The teen, who has been in custody since being arrested, appeared by video link.

    A publication ban protects the identity of the youth under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    MacDonald, 17, went missing the evening of Dec. 14, 2023 and for the next five days a massive search overtook eastern P.E.I. until the his body was found.

    A second youth is still facing several charges including first-degree murder. The matter was dealt with briefly today and will be back in court on April 18 for election and plea.

    It was standing room only in the courtroom and once again a small group of people rallied outside the courthouse to show support for the victim’s family. Many were wearing hoodies displaying the number eight which was Tyson’s hockey number.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

