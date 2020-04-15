HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia man has died after a boating incident on Tuesday.

At 7:43 p.m. police were called to assist members of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in finding a missing kayaker in West Green Harbour, N.S.

According to police, a 28-year-old man went kayaking at 5:30 p.m. and was reported missing when he didn’t return as expected.

With the help of the crew of a local fishing vessel, the man and his kayak were found and pulled from the water.

The man received medical assistance in Yarmouth, where attempts were made to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

His name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.