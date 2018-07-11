

CTV Atlantic





An 83-year-old man is dead and a 78-year-old woman is in hospital after their car was struck by a truck outside Windsor, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 near St. Croix, N.S., just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the car had stopped in the right lane of the divided highway in the eastbound direction when it was struck from behind by a commercial truck.

The driver of the car died at the scene. His passenger was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say both the man and woman are from Margaretsville, N.S.

Highway 101 was closed for about 12 hours while an RCMP collision analyst examined the scene.

The incident is under investigation.