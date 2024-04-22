Man facing charges after stabbing on Halifax Transit bus: police

A man is facing charges after another man was allegedly stabbed on a Halifax Transit Sunday night.

Police say the incident happened around 10:20 p.m. while the bus was travelling in the 2500 block of area of Robie Street.

Police allege the suspect approached the victim, who he did not know, and then stabbed him with “a small, pointed object.”

The victim was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the bus on foot, according to police.

Police say he was arrested in the area a short time later.

Adam Atkinson, 37, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday.

He will face one count of assault with a weapon and one count of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

