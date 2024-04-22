ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man facing charges after stabbing on Halifax Transit bus: police

    A Halifax Transit bus is pictured on Aug. 17, 2023. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Transit bus is pictured on Aug. 17, 2023. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    A man is facing charges after another man was allegedly stabbed on a Halifax Transit Sunday night.

    Police say the incident happened around 10:20 p.m. while the bus was travelling in the 2500 block of area of Robie Street.

    Police allege the suspect approached the victim, who he did not know, and then stabbed him with “a small, pointed object.”

    The victim was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

    The suspect fled the bus on foot, according to police.

    Police say he was arrested in the area a short time later.

    Adam Atkinson, 37, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday.

    He will face one count of assault with a weapon and one count of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Wildfires trigger 2 evacuation alerts in B.C.

    Shifting winds triggered an evacuation alert for the tiny community of Endako in central British Columbia over the weekend, as fears of a long wildfire season in the province start to materialize.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News