N.B. RCMP investigating homicide in Lower Hainesville

The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating a homicide in Lower Hainesville.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported “sudden death” on Central Hainesville Road around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday. Police found the body of a 39-year-old man in the driveway.

The death was deemed suspicious and it is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 1-888-506-7267.

