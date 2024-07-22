ATLANTIC
    • N.B. RCMP investigating homicide in Lower Hainesville

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld) The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
    The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating a homicide in Lower Hainesville.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported “sudden death” on Central Hainesville Road around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday. Police found the body of a 39-year-old man in the driveway.

    The death was deemed suspicious and it is being investigated as a homicide.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 1-888-506-7267.

