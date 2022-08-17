Man facing charges after stolen SUV strikes barrier: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police say a man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a parking lot barrier with a stolen SUV.

Police say they responded to the crash around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Walmart parking lot on Chain Lake Drive.

According to a police news release, the driver ran from the vehicle.

Officers found the abandoned SUV with significant damage and confirmed that it was stolen.

The driver was found shortly after inside a nearby business. Police say he was arrested without incident.

The 21-year-old man from Halifax is being held for court and faces charges of theft and possession of a motor vehicle and breaching probation.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).