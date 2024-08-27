Man facing several charges after allegedly fleeing from police in western P.E.I.

A man is facing several charges after he allegedly fled from police in western Prince Edward Island Monday night.

RCMP attempted a traffic stop in Enmore at 6:20 p.m., but police say the male driver drove away recklessly and at an excessive speed.

The driver abandoned the car and police later arrested the 39-year-old on foot.

Police say they seized illegal cigarettes, crystal methamphetamine as well as suspected stolen tools.

The man also allegedly later damaged a phone at the police detachment.

Jeremy Gordon Milligan is scheduled to appear in Summerside court Tuesday to answer to charges of:

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

flight from a peace officer

operating a motor vehicle while prohibited

damage to property

selling tobacco products and raw leaf tobacco

unlawful possession of tobacco

possession of tobacco contrary to the tax act

possession or methamphetamine

breach of probation

Police say the matter is still under investigation.

