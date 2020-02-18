BEDFORD -- Police in Halifax say a 39-year-old man faces multiple weapons charges following a weekend incident.

Police responded Sunday to a home on Rocky Lake Drive in Bedford after a report that a man with a weapon was inside.

The man was taken into custody without incident and police say a search of the home turned up a loaded rifle and ammunition.

Police say Tu Tuan Donny Tran faces several charges including unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.