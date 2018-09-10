

CTV Atlantic





A 63-year-old man is in hospital after a motorcycle and car collided in Halifax Sunday evening.

Halifax Regional Police say the crash happened in the 800 block of Herring Cove Road before 8 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was shut down in the area for a short period of time while police attended the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing but they don’t expect to lay charges.