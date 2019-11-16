

CTV Atlantic





A 29-year-old Halifax man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted by a group of five men early Saturday morning in downtown Halifax

Police say at 2:30 a.m. on November 16th, they were called to a reported assault near Grafton St. and Prince St. in downtown Halifax.

A 29-year-old man was assaulted by a group of five males. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are actively searching for the suspects but there are no description at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).