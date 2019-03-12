

CTV Atlantic





A man has been injured in a workplace accident at a construction site in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says they were called to the site of a hotel under construction in Dartmouth Crossing around 2 p.m. Monday.

They say a man was working on the fourth floor when he fell on some scaffolding.

The man was taken to hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour responded to the site and is investigating the incident.

A stop-work order has been issued at the site.