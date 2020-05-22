HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP are investigating after a 63-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle collision Thursday evening in Goffs, N.S.

RCMP received a call of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Old Guysborough Rd. shortly after 8 p.m.

Police say the motorcycle was travelling eastbound and left the roadway.

The driver, a 63-year-old man from Enfield, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Old Guysborough Rd. was closed for several hours while an RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene. The investigation continues.