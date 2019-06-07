

CTV Atlantic





A man has been killed in a two-vehicle collision in Rosebank, P.E.I.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 2 and Foy Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a 67-year-old man died at the scene.

Two occupants of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The highway was closed for several hours while investigators attended the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.