Man’s body discovered in wooded area near Mayfield, N.B.

HALIFAX -

RCMP in New Brunswick are investigating after a man’s body was found in a wooded area near Mayfield, N.B. on Saturday.

St. Stephen RCMP says at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 23, officers responded to a call from a property owner who found a body in a wooded area near Route 735, near the New Brunswick-Maine border.

Police say an autopsy has been scheduled to help positively identify the man and determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. Members of the RCMP Forensic Identification Services, RCMP Major Crime Unit and the New Brunswick Coroner's office is assisting with the recovery of the body.