Man seriously injured in home invasion, suspect arrested and charged: police
Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020 3:35PM ADT Last Updated Wednesday, April 8, 2020 3:37PM ADT
HALIFAX -- RCMP is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a home on Sackville Drive, in Middle Sackville, N.S.
Police responded a complaint at 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday of a serious assault that happened inside a home.
When police arrived, they found a 68-year-old man inside the home with serious life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital.
The suspect – a 33-year-old man – was arrested on scene, and faces charges of aggravated assault.
The investigation is ongoing.