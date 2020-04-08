HALIFAX -- RCMP is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a home on Sackville Drive, in Middle Sackville, N.S.

Police responded a complaint at 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday of a serious assault that happened inside a home.

When police arrived, they found a 68-year-old man inside the home with serious life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital.

The suspect – a 33-year-old man – was arrested on scene, and faces charges of aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.