A man was struck on a road in Moncton Sunday night by an officer in a marked police vehicle.

The police cruiser was responding to a call on 10th Street just before 11 p.m. about a possible domestic assault.

A spokesperson for the RCMP says the vehicle was travelling at a low rate of speed and the man, who was wearing dark clothing, was lying in the street when he was hit.

Police say he went to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating both the alleged assault and the pedestrian collision.