Featured
Man struck on Moncton road by officer in marked vehicle
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 7:02PM ADT
A man was struck on a road in Moncton Sunday night by an officer in a marked police vehicle.
The police cruiser was responding to a call on 10th Street just before 11 p.m. about a possible domestic assault.
A spokesperson for the RCMP says the vehicle was travelling at a low rate of speed and the man, who was wearing dark clothing, was lying in the street when he was hit.
Police say he went to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are investigating both the alleged assault and the pedestrian collision.