HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax are investigating a bizarre incident involving a first date that they say went horribly wrong.

Investigators say a man met a woman in a Dartmouth park around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, but they were soon interrupted by another man.

Police say the second man threatened to stab the first man unless he handed over his wallet and cellphone.

Seeing no weapon, the victim ran away -- with the suspect and the woman in pursuit.

The victim managed to find a police vehicle, which was patrolling the area, and the officers tracked the suspect and the woman to a residence on nearby LaPierre Crescent.

A 20-year-old female and a 21-year-old male are facing robbery charges.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2020