Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint John

Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Saint John, N.B.

The Saint John Police Force issued the arrest warrant for 26-year-old Joseph Antoine on May 24. They said he breached the conditions of his statutory release.

Antoine was living at a community correctional centre in Saint John.

He is serving a sentence of two years, nine months and five days for:

possession of a firearm with ammunition

possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order

flight from a peace officer

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

obstruct public/peace officer

fail to comply with a probation order, operation while prohibited

theft under $5,000

Saint John Police say an officer on patrol saw Antoine just before 9 a.m. Sunday in the Waterloo Street area.

He was arrested in the Prince Edward Street area after a foot pursuit.

Police say no injuries were reported.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.