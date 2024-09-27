Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested: Saint John police

A 48-year-old man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested, according to the Saint John Police Force.

An arrest warrant was issued for Eric Martin last week for breaching the conditions of his statutory release after allegedly failing to report to the Community Correctional Center as required.

Police say Martin is serving a sentence of three years, five months and four days for convictions of:

flight from a peace officer

operating a motor vehicle while prohibited

possession of property obtained by crime

In an update on Friday, the force said Martin was arrested Thursday in Moncton and remains in custody.

