Man wanted on province-wide warrant in N.S. arrested

A man who was wanted on a province-wide warrant in Nova Scotia has been arrested.

In a news release on April 11, police said 36-year-old Daniel Rector of Bible Hill, N.S., is facing charges of:

careless use of firearm

possession of weapon for dangerous purpose (five counts)

unauthorized possession of firearm

possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

unauthorized possession of firearm in motor vehicle

possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

tampering with serial number

possession contrary to order (two counts)

possession of property obtained by crime

breaking and entering with intent

theft (three counts)

mischief

failure to comply with undertaking (three counts)

failure to comply with order (eleven counts)

failure to attend court (two counts)

public mischief (two counts)

In an update on Friday, police said Rector is being held in custody, and is set to appear in provincial court in Truro at a later date.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.