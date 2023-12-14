ATLANTIC
    • Man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP

    Brent Eugene Fox, 55, in a photo supplied by the RCMP. (Courtesy: Colchester County RCMP) Brent Eugene Fox, 55, in a photo supplied by the RCMP. (Courtesy: Colchester County RCMP)

    The Nova Scotia RCMP says it has arrested a 55-year-old Truro man wanted on a provincewide warrant.

    The warrant for the arrest of Brent Eugene Fox was originally issued Wednesday after RCMP investigators made several unsuccessful attempts to find him.

    Fox is facing charges following an alleged sexual assault in Valley, Colchester County, two years ago.

    He has been charged with:

    • sexual assault
    • two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking

    Police did not provide any details about Fox’s arrest in a news release Thursday morning.

    He was held in custody after his arrest and is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court Thursday.

