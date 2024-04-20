ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man wanted on provincewide warrant in N.S. arrested

    Daniel Rector is pictured. (RCMP) Daniel Rector is pictured. (RCMP)
    Share

    A man who was wanted on a provincewide warrant in Nova Scotia has been arrested.

    In a news release on April 11, police said 36-year-old Daniel Rector of Bible Hill, N.S., is facing charges of:

    •  careless use of firearm
    •  possession of weapon for dangerous purpose (five counts)
    •  unauthorized possession of firearm
    •  possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
    •  unauthorized possession of firearm in motor vehicle
    •  possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
    •  tampering with serial number
    •  possession contrary to order (two counts)
    •  possession of property obtained by crime
    •  breaking and entering with intent
    •  theft (three counts)
    •  mischief
    •  failure to comply with undertaking (three counts)
    •  failure to comply with order (eleven counts)
    •  failure to attend court (two counts)
    •  public mischief (two counts)

    In an update on Friday, police said Rector is being held in custody, and is set to appear in provincial court in Truro at a later date.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News